1.2 million expected at papal Mass in Lima
January 17, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In traveling to Peru, Pope Francis will visit a country marked by corruption, crime, and instability, according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
