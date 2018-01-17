Catholic World News

January 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In traveling to Peru, Pope Francis will visit a country marked by corruption, crime, and instability, according to the report.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!