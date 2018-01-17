Catholic World News
Eritrean government closes Catholic seminary, clinics
January 17, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 5.9 million is sometimes described as “Africa’s North Korea.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
