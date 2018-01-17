Catholic World News
Rural English diocese has highest number of seminarians in 30 years
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alan Hopes has led the Diocese of East Anglia since 2013.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!