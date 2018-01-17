Catholic World News
Holy Land: Franciscan superior condemns protests against Greek Orthodox patriarch
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Custody of the Holy Land
CWN Editor's Note: Father David Patton, the Franciscan superior in the Holy Land, condemned recent protests by Palestinian Christians in Bethlehem against embattled Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!