Catholic World News

Following White House meeting, prelate calls for legislative solution for ‘DREAMers’

January 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration; ‘DREAM’ is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.