Catholic World News
Following White House meeting, prelate calls for legislative solution for ‘DREAMers’
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration; ‘DREAM’ is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!