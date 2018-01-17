Catholic World News
In the Philippines, a bishop finds his cathedral destroyed, but keeps hope
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine army earlier defeated ISIS-affiliated militants in a five-month battle for control of Marawi.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!