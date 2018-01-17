Catholic World News

In the Philippines, a bishop finds his cathedral destroyed, but keeps hope

January 17, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine army earlier defeated ISIS-affiliated militants in a five-month battle for control of Marawi.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.