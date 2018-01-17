Catholic World News
Blessed Pius IX visited Chile as young priest in 1823
January 17, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Pius IX (profile), who reigned from 1846 to 1878, was thus the first Pope who had set foot in North or South America.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
