Catholic World News
Death toll from Boko Haram attacks falls in Niger
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Punch
CWN Editor's Note: Boko Haram, the jihadist group based in Nigeria, is also active in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Punch is a leading Nigerian newspaper.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!