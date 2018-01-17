Catholic World News

New survey of Catholic women in US finds 24% attend Mass at least weekly

January 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The survey of 1,508 Catholic women, conducted for America Magazine, found that 47% attend Mass at least monthly and 30% go to Confession at least yearly. 51% pray daily, 68% say they are proud to be Catholic, and 82% say they have never considered leaving the Church. Only 12% ever considered becoming a religious sister; 60% favor the ordination of female deacons. Only 10% said that they have “ever experienced sexism in the Catholic Church.” 41% are Democrats, and 24% are Republicans.

