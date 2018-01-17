New survey of Catholic women in US finds 24% attend Mass at least weekly
January 17, 2018
» Continue to this story on Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate
CWN Editor's Note: The survey of 1,508 Catholic women, conducted for America Magazine, found that 47% attend Mass at least monthly and 30% go to Confession at least yearly. 51% pray daily, 68% say they are proud to be Catholic, and 82% say they have never considered leaving the Church. Only 12% ever considered becoming a religious sister; 60% favor the ordination of female deacons. Only 10% said that they have “ever experienced sexism in the Catholic Church.” 41% are Democrats, and 24% are Republicans.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!