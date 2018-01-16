Catholic World News

Chile’s respect for Pope, Catholic Church dropping, polls show

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis visits Chile, the BBC reports that a public-opinion survey gave the Pope the lowest approval ratings on record in that country for a Roman Pontiff: 5.3 on a 10-point scale. The public-approval rating for the Catholic Church was lower, with only 36% of the public expressing trust in the Church.

