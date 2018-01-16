Catholic World News

Beatitudes are ‘born of a merciful heart,’ Pope says at Mass in Santiago

January 16, 2018

At a Mass celebrated on January 16 in an outdoor park in Santiago, Chile, Pope Francis said that the Beatitudes are “born of the merciful heart of Jesus.”

The Pontiff reminded the congregation that the Sermon on the Mount was prompted “when Jesus saw the crowds.” The point, the Pope said, is that Jesus responds not to “ideas or concepts” but to “faces, persons.” He went on to say that the Beatitudes are “not the fruit of a hypercritical attitude or the cheap words of those who think they know it all, yet are unwilling to commit themselves to anything or anyone, and thus end up preventing any chance of generating processes of change and reconstruction in our communities and in our lives.”

An estimated 400,000 people attended the papal Mass in O’Higgins Park, where St. John Paul II had celebrated Mass for more than one million during his visit to Chile in 1987.

