Honor for pro-abortion politician was ‘not an endorsement,’ Vatican says

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A papal award given to the Dutch abortion activist Lilianne Ploumen was not intended as an endorsement of her activities, a Vatican spokesman said. The spokesman said that Ploumen received the award—as commander of the Order of St. Gregory—because she was part of an official Dutch government delegation visiting the Vatican, and it is a standard “diplomatic practice” to confer honors on visiting delegations. Veteran Vatican observers have denied that the practice is standard.

