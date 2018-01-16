Catholic World News

Syrian archbishop barely survives artillery hit

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus was unhurt when an artillery shell exploded in his bedroom, just moments after the prelate had left to visit the bathroom. The archbishop’s residence and cathedral were badly damaged by the shelling.

