In speech to Chilean leaders, Pope asks forgiveness for abuses
January 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In a January 16 address to Chile’s political leaders, Pope Francis spoke of his “pain and shame at the irreparable damage caused to children by some ministers of the Church.” He said that the Church is committed to helping the victims. The Pontiff also spoke of Chile’s recovery from years of authoritarian rule, and the need for forgiveness. He said that “each new generation must take up the struggles and attainments of past generations, while setting its own sights even higher.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
