Catholic World News

January 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The novena begins on January 18 and concludes on January 26.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!