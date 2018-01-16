Catholic World News

Oregon bakery owners lose on appeal

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries awarded $135,000 to a lesbian couple after an owner of an Oregon bakery declined to bake them a wedding cake.

