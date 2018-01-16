Catholic World News
Oregon bakery owners lose on appeal
January 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries awarded $135,000 to a lesbian couple after an owner of an Oregon bakery declined to bake them a wedding cake.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
