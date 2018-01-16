Catholic World News

Hong Kong’s new bishop calls for irenic approach to Chinese government

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung said that “Jesus himself never asked his people to turn against the government and have a revolution. The apostles, in their letters, always say: Cooperate with the government.” Nonetheless, “if the government makes a wrong decision, against our human values or Church teaching, we have to say so.”

