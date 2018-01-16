Catholic World News
Bill to aid victims of child pornography passes Senate Judiciary Committee
January 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2017 (S.2152) is sponsored by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
