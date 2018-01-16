Catholic World News

Bill to aid victims of child pornography passes Senate Judiciary Committee

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2017 (S.2152) is sponsored by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

