Catholic World News

Ordinariate sees new opportunities for growth

January 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter was formed to minister to converts who come from the Anglican tradition. It has grown to 45 parishes in the US and Canada.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.