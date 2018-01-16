Catholic World News

Haiti: 8 years after massive earthquake, Caritas official sees no true development

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 2010 Haiti earthquake killed at least 100,000 people.

  • Posted by: Frodo1945 - Today 10:35 AM ET USA

    Look at the picture in this article. How would you describe it? Sometimes a little dose of reality hurts.

