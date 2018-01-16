Catholic World News
Grand Chancellor of Order of Malta emphasizes commitment to migrants, refugees
January 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “It’s unacceptable that the average duration stay of a refugee in camps is more than 12 years, so the international community must find new policies for resettlement,” said Albrecht von Boeselager.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
