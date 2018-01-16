Catholic World News

Grand Chancellor of Order of Malta emphasizes commitment to migrants, refugees

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s unacceptable that the average duration stay of a refugee in camps is more than 12 years, so the international community must find new policies for resettlement,” said Albrecht von Boeselager.

