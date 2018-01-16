Catholic World News
4 churches attacked in Chile ahead of Pope’s visit; protestors occupy apostolic nunciature
January 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Homemade firebombs caused minor damage to three churches; a bomb was defused at a fourth church. Anarchists led by a former presidential candidate briefly occupied the nunciature.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!