Sustainability is key theme of papal trip, says spokesman for Church in Chile

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Felipe Herrera, spokesman of the National Commission for the Apostolic Visit, said that “we have prepared a series of documents that aim to inspire sustainability: environmental sustainability, economic and social sustainability.”

