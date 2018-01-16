Catholic World News
Sustainability is key theme of papal trip, says spokesman for Church in Chile
January 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Father Felipe Herrera, spokesman of the National Commission for the Apostolic Visit, said that “we have prepared a series of documents that aim to inspire sustainability: environmental sustainability, economic and social sustainability.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
