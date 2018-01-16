Catholic World News

Pope Francis arrives in Chile

January 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Chile and Peru, the 22nd foreign trip of his pontificate, concludes on January 22. As is customary, the Pope prayed at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore before his departure.

