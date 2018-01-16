Catholic World News
Two Koreas may march under unification flag for Winter Olympics opening
January 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on The Straits Times
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (1/14 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
