India: Catholic-school leaders jailed for defying court order to reinstate expelled students

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A priest and a nun in India have been sentenced to 2-month prison terms for refusing to obey a court order calling upon them to reinstate students who had been expelled from a Catholic school. The school administrators said that the students were removed for disciplinary reasons; the court ruled that the students were punished because their parents were consistently critical of the school.

