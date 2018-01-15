Catholic World News
Italian prelate: no ‘automatic’ decision on Communion for divorced/remarried
January 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: An Italian archbishop who signed a plea for clarification of Amoris Laetitia has said that he would not rule out allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion in some circumstances. Archbishop Luigi Negri, the retired head of the Ferrara archdiocese, said that every case must be evaluated individually, rather than making judgments “automatically.” He said: “I am against confusion, which is why I would like a papal clarification.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
