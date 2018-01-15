Catholic World News

Italian prelate: no ‘automatic’ decision on Communion for divorced/remarried

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian archbishop who signed a plea for clarification of Amoris Laetitia has said that he would not rule out allowing divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion in some circumstances. Archbishop Luigi Negri, the retired head of the Ferrara archdiocese, said that every case must be evaluated individually, rather than making judgments “automatically.” He said: “I am against confusion, which is why I would like a papal clarification.”

