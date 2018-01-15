Catholic World News

Papal honor for Dutch abortion activist

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lilliane Ploumen, a former Dutch cabinet minister who heads the international pro-abortion group “She Decides,” has received a papal honor as Commander of the Order of St. Gregory. In a In a Dutch radio interview, Ploumen said that although her abortion advocacy was not mentioned in the papal commendation, “that does not stop me from being awarded this prize.” She added that she has developed “a lot of contacts” in the Vatican recently, which “especially under the previous popes, had a pretty rigid attitude when it came to the rights of women and girls.”

