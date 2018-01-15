Catholic World News

In Chile, Pope will visit tomb of famed ‘bishop of the poor’

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Shortly after his arrival in Chile on January 15, Pope Francis will make a stop at the tomb of Bishop Enrique Alvear Urrutia, a renowned activist who died in 1982, the Vatican has announced. In the 1970s, Bishop Alvear was noted for criticizing the repressive military regime, visiting political prisoners and supporting their families. The Pope will make a detour on his route between an airport welcoming ceremony into Santiago to visit the bishop’s tomb.

