Miami archbishop sees Trump as “Archie Bunker without the charm”

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said that President Donald Trump was behaving as “Archie Bunker without the charm,” in a response to the president’s negative comments about immigrants. The archbishop said that immigrants constitute the “best and brightest” in America.

