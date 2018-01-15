Catholic World News

Boarding flight, Pope speaks of fears about nuclear war

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he began his trip to Chile and Peru on January 15, Pope Francis told reporters that he is “very afraid” of the possibility of nuclear war. “I think we are at the very limit,” he said. The Pope gave the reporters who accompanied him on the flight prints of an old photograph showing a young Japanese boy carrying his dead brother after the bombing of Nagasaki in 1945.

