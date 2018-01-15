Catholic World News

Bishop Schneider explains the Kazakh profession of truths on marriage

January 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for additional coverage of the Kazakh statement, which strongly reaffirmed the traditional teachings of the Catholic Church on marriage and said that the popular interpretation of Amoris Laetitia is “spreading the plague of divorce.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.