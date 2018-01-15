Catholic World News

Barcelona cardinal calls for social cohesion, harmony

January 15, 2018

Cardinal Juan José Omella of Barcelona has issued a pastoral letter calling for harmony and social cohesion in Catalonia.

In an October 1 referendum, 92% of voters approved a measure calling for independence from Spain. Only 43% of registered voters took part in the referendum, and the Spanish high court declared the vote unconstitutional.

“We are all called to make an effort to weave concord and mutual trust into a society in which there is great cultural, political and even religious diversity,” Cardinal Omella wrote. “Working for social cohesion is the responsibility of all.”

It is good, he added, that the Church “share all the challenges proper to living in communion, starting from diversity of points of view, like one big family in which all love and respect one another.”

