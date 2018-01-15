Catholic World News

Welcome, know, and acknowledge migrants and refugees, Pope urges at Mass

January 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the video and here for the booklet for Mass for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees (background), celebrated on January 14 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.