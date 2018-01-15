Catholic World News

January 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his January 14 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on John 1:35-42, the Gospel reading at Sunday Mass.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!