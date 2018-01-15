Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on seeking, encountering, and following Jesus

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his January 14 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on John 1:35-42, the Gospel reading at Sunday Mass.

