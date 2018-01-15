Catholic World News
Pope departs for apostolic visit to Chile and Peru
January 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Chile and Peru, the 22nd foreign trip of his pontificate, began on January 15 and concludes on January 22. The Holy Father will arrive in Chile on Monday evening.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
