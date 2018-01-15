Catholic World News

Papal appointments include appointment of Cardinal Mahony as special envoy

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On January 13, Pope Francis appointed three consultors to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and named Cardinal Roger Mahony as his special envoy to the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton. Cardinal Mahony’s appointment as pontifical legate comes five years after his successor in Los Angeles, Archbishop José Gomez, relieved the cardinal of all public and administrative duties amid the release of files related to the clerical abuse scandal.

