January 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: On January 13, Pope Francis appointed three consultors to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and named Cardinal Roger Mahony as his special envoy to the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Scranton. Cardinal Mahony’s appointment as pontifical legate comes five years after his successor in Los Angeles, Archbishop José Gomez, relieved the cardinal of all public and administrative duties amid the release of files related to the clerical abuse scandal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Today 8:59 AM ET USA
The church of Pope Francis is certainly a forgiving church. "That no one should find himself eternally in hell." From AL n. 297: "No one can be condemned for ever, because that is not the logic of the Gospel!" Now is he speaking here of the need to lift all previous excommunications and to limit new ones? Is he speaking of a strawman church that condemns forever? Excommunication is discipline, not dogma. It can be lifted. But regarding hell, is God's mercy so great that hell does not exist?