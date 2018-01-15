Catholic World News

January 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, a convert from Lutheranism to Catholicism, is president emeritus of the Pontifical Committee for Historical Sciences.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!