UN chief urges world leaders to celebrate migration as a positive

January 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (1/13 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 9:17 AM ET USA

    The fact that 258 million people (from cited article) are compelled to leave their homes because of war, famine and starvation due to government policies, religious persecution, greed among government officials, string-pulling strong men, and a host of other human evils; this is to be viewed as a positive development in human affairs?

