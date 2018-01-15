Catholic World News
UN chief urges world leaders to celebrate migration as a positive
January 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (1/13 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 9:17 AM ET USA
The fact that 258 million people (from cited article) are compelled to leave their homes because of war, famine and starvation due to government policies, religious persecution, greed among government officials, string-pulling strong men, and a host of other human evils; this is to be viewed as a positive development in human affairs?