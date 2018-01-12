Catholic World News

Congo: police open fire to disperse crowd after cardinal’s Mass

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Kinshasa fired tear gas canisters and warning shots to disperse the congregation after a Mass celebrated in the city’s cathedral on January 12 by Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo. The Mass honored activists who were killed in clashes with police after New Year’s Eve protests against President Joseph Kabila. Cardinal Monsengwo, with other Catholic leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have opposed Kabila’s plan to continue in office despite a constitutional term limit.

