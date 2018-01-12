Catholic World News

Father Matthew Lamb, noted American theologian, dies at 80

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Matthew Lamb, an influential scholar who established the theology department at Ave Maria University in Florida, died on January 12 at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Father Lamb began religious life in a Trappist monastery but later became a priest of the Milwaukee archdiocese. He studied under noted theologians Joseph Pieper and Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI), and taught for years at Boston College before moving to Ave Maria.

