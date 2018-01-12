Catholic World News
Pro-life groups launch last-ditch legal challenge against new Illinois abortion law
January 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Under the new law, taxpayers will fund abortions of Medicaid recipients and persons covered by the state employees’ insurance program.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!