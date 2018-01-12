Catholic World News

January 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Under the new law, taxpayers will fund abortions of Medicaid recipients and persons covered by the state employees’ insurance program.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!