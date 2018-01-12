Catholic World News

Missionary discusses repression in Togo

January 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 8 million is 29% Christian and 20% Muslim, with 51% of people retaining indigenous beliefs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop