New Philippine bishops’ president vows ‘open communication lines’ with government
January 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has clashed with the nation’s hierarchy over contraception and the extrajudicial murder of suspected drug dealers. He has also used vulgar speech in reference to the Pope and the nation’s bishops. The nation of 104 million, the world’s 13th largest, is 83% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
