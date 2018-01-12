Catholic World News

New Philippine bishops’ president vows ‘open communication lines’ with government

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has clashed with the nation’s hierarchy over contraception and the extrajudicial murder of suspected drug dealers. He has also used vulgar speech in reference to the Pope and the nation’s bishops. The nation of 104 million, the world’s 13th largest, is 83% Catholic.

