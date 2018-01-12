Catholic World News
New book about Pope Francis contains 14 interviews with prelates, relatives, friends
January 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: Deborah Castellano Lubov’s “Other Francis” features interviews with Cardinals Gerhard Müller, George Pell, Timothy Dolan, and others. The preface by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, is republished in the Zenit article.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
