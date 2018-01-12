Catholic World News

New book about Pope Francis contains 14 interviews with prelates, relatives, friends

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Deborah Castellano Lubov’s “Other Francis” features interviews with Cardinals Gerhard Müller, George Pell, Timothy Dolan, and others. The preface by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, is republished in the Zenit article.

