Catholic World News
Vatican press briefing: Pope’s visit to Chile and Peru confirms commitment to indigenous peoples
January 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Chile and Peru will be his 22nd foreign trip.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!