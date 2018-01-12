Catholic World News

Vatican press briefing: Pope’s visit to Chile and Peru confirms commitment to indigenous peoples

January 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Chile and Peru will be his 22nd foreign trip.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Kind of Blue (Miles Davis)