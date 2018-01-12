Catholic World News

Hundreds of churches, camps and charities protest abortion clause in Canada Summer Jobs grant application

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement criticizing “the obvious and regrettable infringement of freedom of conscience and religion” in matters related to abortion, homosexuality, and gender identity.

