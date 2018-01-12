Catholic World News
Hundreds of churches, camps and charities protest abortion clause in Canada Summer Jobs grant application
January 12, 2018
» Continue to this story on Montreal Gazette
CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement criticizing “the obvious and regrettable infringement of freedom of conscience and religion” in matters related to abortion, homosexuality, and gender identity.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
