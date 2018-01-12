Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (1/11)

January 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed a prelate as a member of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and two prelates as members of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Members of Vatican dicasteries meet at least annually under the leadership of the dicastery’s prefect or president.

