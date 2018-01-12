Catholic World News

Time to act on DACA, says Los Angeles archbishop

January 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Angelus News

CWN Editor's Note: DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals) is an immigration policy announced by President Obama in 2012 and ended by President Trump in September.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Madonna with Child Jesus Statue (Mater Amabilis)