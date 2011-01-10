Catholic World News

Papal audiences (1/10-1/11)

January 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In separate audiences, the Pontiff received the military ordinary for Argentina, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the apostolic nuncios in Colombia and Tanzania, the pastor of Rome’s Lutheran community, the archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, and South Korea’s ambassador.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.